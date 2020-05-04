Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys 995 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 149,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 878,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after purchasing an additional 320,676 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.01. 9,176,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,550,634. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

