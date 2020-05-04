Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $6.42 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 2.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,136.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,078,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.