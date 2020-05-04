Monarch Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,728 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

GILD stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $80.25. 19,157,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,635,686. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

