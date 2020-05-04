Monarch Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after buying an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

ABBV stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $81.86. 6,828,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417,994. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

