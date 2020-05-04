Monarch Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 34,062,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,457,160. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

