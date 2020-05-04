Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.06. 6,856,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,963,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

