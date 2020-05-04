Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.

AMZN traded up $29.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,315.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,066.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,913.29. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

