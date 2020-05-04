Monness Crespi & Hardt Trims W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Target Price to $75.00

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) had its price target reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GRA. UBS Group decreased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $94.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $72.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

GRA stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.14. 661,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $79.71.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.77 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 67.15% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 151,511 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

