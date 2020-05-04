Morgan Stanley Raises Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $56.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNKN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.57.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of DNKN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,698. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.