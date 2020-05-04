Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Down to $10.37

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $10.37. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 309,934 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at $135,435.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery acquired 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,524.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 in the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,304,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,462,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after acquiring an additional 936,946 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 658,967 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $17,308,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 485,592 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

