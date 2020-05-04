Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Lessened by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX traded up $12.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $428.15. 7,792,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,553,615. The stock has a market cap of $188.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.89.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

