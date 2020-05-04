Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Position Decreased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76,766 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $150,377.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,291.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,938. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,239,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,833. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

