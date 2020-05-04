Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 32,413 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 19,144.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nike by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Nike by 279.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,017 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Nike stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.75. 6,347,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,217,420. The firm has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average of $92.88. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

