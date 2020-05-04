NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.51 on Monday, hitting $291.29. 7,921,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.78 and a 200 day moving average of $240.06. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $177.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.52.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

