Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Oracle by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,543,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,127,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.