Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.44

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.44 and last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 360484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.13. The company has a market cap of $695.99 million and a PE ratio of -19.57.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering 205,936 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

