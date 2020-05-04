Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Shares Bought by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 127.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,978 shares during the period. Oxford Immunotec Global makes up 1.3% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXFD. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 769,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 382,035 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 699,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 94,353 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 596.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 286,873 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 106,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $11.76. 373,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $312.65 million, a P/E ratio of -167.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.62. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OXFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

