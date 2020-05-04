Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Gap Down to $0.63

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.63. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 150,127 shares.

PRTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens lowered Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.66.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $731.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 644,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $309,356.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 55,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 569,858 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

