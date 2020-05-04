Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Increased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Paypal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paypal stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,637,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,481. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.12. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.48.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

