PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $9.61

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $9.61. PBF Energy shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 149,120 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,665,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,260,621 shares of company stock worth $10,664,178. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

