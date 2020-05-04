Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.31. 4,589,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,474,234. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

