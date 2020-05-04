PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $101.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

