PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,328 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.48% of PQ Group worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after buying an additional 26,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PQ Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 377,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PQ Group by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 86,748 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE:PQG traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 97,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Belgacem Chariag bought 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $556,400.00. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

