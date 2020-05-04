Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) and InPlay Oil (NYSE:IPOOF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

This table compares Precision Drilling and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling -1.59% -0.47% -0.21% InPlay Oil -35.85% -15.46% -8.39%

This table compares Precision Drilling and InPlay Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling $1.05 billion 0.14 $4.99 million N/A N/A InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.11 -$20.23 million N/A N/A

Precision Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than InPlay Oil.

Risk and Volatility

Precision Drilling has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Precision Drilling and InPlay Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling 2 6 6 0 2.29 InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Precision Drilling presently has a consensus target price of $1.54, indicating a potential upside of 185.88%. Given Precision Drilling’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Precision Drilling beats InPlay Oil on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segment's services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment. As of December 31, 2018, this segment operated 236 land drilling rigs, including 117 in Canada; 102 in the United States; 5 in Kuwait; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment provides well completion, workover, abandonment, and re-entry preparation services, as well as snubbing units for pressure control services and equipment rentals to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and wastewater treatment units. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment. This segment operated 198 well completion and workover service rigs, and 12 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 1,700 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 22 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.