Preveceutical Medical (CNSX:PREV) Trading Up 16.7%

Shares of Preveceutical Medical Inc (CNSX:PREV) were up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 2,891,800 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

About Preveceutical Medical (CNSX:PREV)

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Preveceutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preveceutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.