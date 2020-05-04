Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.26-1.29 for the period.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,781. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.92%.

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,931,081.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,081.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $353,107.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,351.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

