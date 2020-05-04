Richardson Electronics, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

RELL stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 4.32%.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.