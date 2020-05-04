Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,884,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after buying an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.59.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.92. 1,272,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,695. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.89. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

