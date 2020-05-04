Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Down to $40.77

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.41, but opened at $40.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $40.32, with a volume of 17,994,675 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. UBS Group decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

