RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Trading Up 50%

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) shot up 50% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 146,639 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 867,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

