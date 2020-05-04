RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Trading Up 50%

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) shot up 50% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 146,639 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 867,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit