salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6,142.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,371 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 530,730 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 62.2% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in salesforce.com by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 188,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Argus increased their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,924 shares of company stock worth $60,558,968. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.47. 5,963,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130,665. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.51. The company has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a PE ratio of 807.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

