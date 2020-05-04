Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Increased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 152.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,321. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.