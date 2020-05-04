Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1,071.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,118,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,084 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,174,000 after acquiring an additional 930,331 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after acquiring an additional 618,654 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,458,000 after acquiring an additional 528,797 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

TRV traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $96.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,402. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average is $125.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

