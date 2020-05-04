Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after acquiring an additional 910,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,438,000 after purchasing an additional 226,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $153.28. 2,228,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,280. The company has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

