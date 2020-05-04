Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Amgen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,638. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.14. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

