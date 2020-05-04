Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,950 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Starbucks by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after purchasing an additional 572,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,859,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,839. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

