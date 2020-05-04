Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.87. 3,991,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,391. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Longbow Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

