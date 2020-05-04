Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,643 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.14. 22,538,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,499,689. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

