Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,519 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,891,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,829,958. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

