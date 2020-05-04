Siebert Williams Shank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Siebert Williams Shank reissued their hold rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Siebert Williams Shank currently has a $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of COG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.26. 6,439,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,125,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.27. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,101.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 188,640 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,889 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 64,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

