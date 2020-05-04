SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Lifted by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.93. 1,674,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.67.

