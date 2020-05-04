Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.89. 12,848,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,417,839. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.