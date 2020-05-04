Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.28.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,457 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,881. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.97. The company has a market capitalization of $268.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

