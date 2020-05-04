Strategic Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,909,000 after purchasing an additional 124,105 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Paypal by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,613,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,481. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.12.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

