Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.70. 5,932,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,444,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

