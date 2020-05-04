Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.01. 9,176,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,873,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of -77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

