Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 458 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,924 shares of company stock worth $60,558,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.37. 4,277,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,665. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.59 and its 200-day moving average is $163.51. The stock has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 807.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

