Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Stryker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $178.57. 1,590,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,422. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.91. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.