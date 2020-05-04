Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,516. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $398.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.23.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $449,802. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,626,000 after acquiring an additional 357,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,907,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $717,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,155,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 686,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,390,000 after purchasing an additional 237,080 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

