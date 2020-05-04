The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) is FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s 7th Largest Position

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 2.9% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.14. 22,539,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,499,689. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

